Man barricaded in home in Hyde Park

A man barricaded himself in a home early Monday morning in the Hyde Park section of Boston, prompting a large response by the city's police department, a police spokesperson has confirmed.

The incident began around 3:30 a.m. Monday at a home on Hopewell Road. Boston police said that the suspect fired a round at some point during the incident.

The man is the only person in the home, according to police.

Community members are being urged to stay away from the area as the situation remains ongoing.

