Cambridge

Man charged after gunfire injures him and 1 other person in Cambridge, police say

Yonayvi Cruceta, one of two people injured when gunfire erupted last week at Donnelly Field in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is facing charges in the shooting

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A man police say was involved in a shooting last week in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been arrested.

The shooting happened Thursday night at Donnelly Field. Police responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to find two people suffering gunshot wounds.

Police said Tuesday that 23-year-old Yonayvi Cruceta of Cambridge, one of the people who was hurt, has been arrested.

Two people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Donnelly Field.
According to investigators, Cruceta was on a basketball court when multiple people approached him. There was an exchange of gunfire, with Cruceta discharging a gun and being shot by one of those people.

A 22-year-old woman was also hit by what police believe to be a stray bullet from one of the people who fired.

Cruceta and the woman were treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say Cruceta is charged with attempted assault and battery with a firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and carrying a firearm without a license.

Police are working to identify the other people involved in the shooting, asking anyone with surveillance or dash cam video from the area on the night in question to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-349-9151 or leave a tip online.

