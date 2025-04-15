Man charged after series of peeping incidents at Weymouth condo complex

Surveillance video captured one of several incidents over the last few months when a man could be seen behind the buildings of a condo complex in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Residents at Woodstone Crossing say he'd been peeping into windows, and it was becoming more frequent.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"You don't think it's going to happen at your house," said condo resident Meghan D'Amato. "I'm glad they caught him quickly, but it was really scary."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A couple of residents eventually put up their own security cameras hoping to catch him in the act as the incidents became more frequent.

"I think it's super creepy to think you live in a community and you just never know who's going to be walking around," said condo resident Samantha Chadbourne.

When officers arrived, they say they saw him "crouched and peeping through the window," according to court documents.

Police say his pants were unzipped and it was clear to them that he had performed a sex act.

He's been identified as 48-year-old Xhevahir Hida, who lives a couple of miles away.

Police say Hida was making strange remarks when questioned and needed an Albanian translator.

"I didn't realize it's somebody that had his zipper pulled down, which is even more scary," said condo resident Kathy Ryan.

The defendant is facing charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, as well as disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned in court Monday and has been released on bail.