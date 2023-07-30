Man charged for striking police cruiser and fleeing the scene

A man has been charged after allegedly striking a police cruiser and fleeing the scene in Randolph, Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Randolph Police responded to North Main street to help a car that had run out of fuel at around 8 p.m.

While assisting the car, a 2014 black Jeep struck the police cruiser and left the scene, police say.

Authorities say they were able to locate the vehicle by obtaining the license plate number.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The vehicle was found at the owner's residence and had damage consistent with the crash, according to authorities.

Police say the owner and alleged driver turned himself in Sunday morning.

The man, identified as a 29-year-old from Mattapan, has been charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.