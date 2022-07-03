Man Charged in Boston Common Stabbing

A man was arrested a day after allegedly stabbing someone at Boston Common.

Police said Sunday that 39-year-old Tjay Carter of Boston had been arrested in connection with the stabbing Saturday afternoon.

Carter is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder and assault and battery on a police officer.

The victim in Saturday's stabbing was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries; police initially said the wounds were life-threatening.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

While police said Saturday the stabbing happened on Tremont Street near the park, they explained Sunday that it occurred on the common itself.

Carter is due to be arraigned Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.