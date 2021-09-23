Trolley Operator Charged in Boston Green Line Crash That Injured 27

A man is facing charges in the July trolley crash on the MBTA Green Line in Boston that left more than 20 people injured, police said.

Owen Turner faces charges of gross negligence of a person in control of a train and gross negligence of a person having care of a common carrier, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

The Boston resident told police he had no memory of what happened before the crash, and told investigators that he thought he'd fallen asleep -- a day after saying he thought he hadn't fallen asleep, according to The Boston Globe, citing court documents.

It wasn't immediately clear if Turner had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. on July 30, when two trains on the Green Line collided on Commonwealth Avenue, injuring 27 aboard, including four train operators.

The agency said it was taking steps to fire a trolley operator involved in a Green Line crash that left more than 20 people injured.

This week, the National Transportation Safety Board announced in a preliminary crash report that the driver had put the trolley in "full-power position" before rear-ending the other vehicle. Later that day, the MBTA said it was taking steps to fire a driver involved in the crash, whose name wasn't given.

