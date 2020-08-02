Local

Man Charged in Connection to Fatal Stabbing in Roxbury

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing in Roxbury, Massachusetts on Friday night. 

Police arrested Cesar Valentin, 34, of Chelsea, who now faces murder charges in the death of Damien Hughes, 27, of Boston. 

On Friday, July 31, police responded to reports of a person stabbed in the area of Southampton Street around 7:30 a.m. Officers found a male suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. 

Following an investigation, officers arrested Valentin around 12 p.m. 

Valentin is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court on murder charges. 

The Boston Police Department is investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

