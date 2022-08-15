Local

Boston Police Department

Man Charged in Connection With Boston Sexual Assault

The suspect is expected to face a judge on Monday

By Matt Fortin

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a sexual assault last week in Boston's Chinatown neighborhood, according to police.

Edwin Ramirez, 40, of Boston, has been charged with Aggravated Rape and robbery charges, according to a news release Monday from the Boston Police Department.

In a prior release Sunday, police said the assault happened around 8:20 p.m. last Wednesday around Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue. The latest release said the incident happened in the Hudson Street area, which is nearby.

Ramirez is expected to face a judge sometime Monday.

