Man charged in deadly April shooting in Roxbury

A Dorchester man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood in April.
Demone Coleman, 44, was arrested Tuesday. He is accused of killing Christopher Shivers on Columbus Avenue in Roxbury on April 8.
Coleman was charged with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. He will be arraigned at Suffolk Superior Court.
More details on the case were not immediately available.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.