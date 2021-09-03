Man Charged in Deadly Boston Stabbing

A man has been arrested after a deadly stabbing last month in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The man was found stabbed on Atkinson Street near Southampton Street on the morning of Aug. 23. The victim, identified Wednesday as 29-year-old Ugochukwu McDonald Anaele of Houston, Texas, was taken to Boston Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Friday, police arrested 53-year-old Sean Stuart of Boston on charges of murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery.

Police are investigating a stabbing death that took place in Boston.

The stabbing happened in the section of Boston often referred to as "Methadone Mile," an area long known for issues.

Witnesses told NBC10 Boston the fight that ended in the victim's death started over a 99-cent lighter.

"I think it's one of the most crazy things ever," said one man named Stephan, who lives in the area. "I have never seen a place so dirty, so disgusting."

There have been efforts to clean up Methadone Mile, including the city's "Operation Clean Sweep" that followed the assault of a Suffolk County corrections officer two years ago. But those who work in the area say the problems always return.

"If people act surprised about what is going on down there, they are just naive," said James Bradley, who co-founded the Mass Ave. Project, a nonprofit that aims to help people on Methadone Mile.

The project's Facebook page is filled with posts from loved ones seeking missing people who are feared to be struggling in the area.

"We are just trying to help individuals where we can because of the overwhelming situation they are involved in," Bradley said.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-494-TIPS.