Man charged in domestic incident that set off police standoff in NH

A man believed involved in a standoff with police at a home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night turned himself into authorities on Friday.

Joshua Pasek, 44, faces charges domestic violence charges after what investigators say started as an argument at a home on Adams Avenue Wednesday night.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to police, Pasek had a gun when he got into an argument with the victim. At one point Pasek took the victim's phone and threatened to harm them and another person in the home. Pasek blocked the victims from leaving, but the eventually escaped. Investigators say Pasek initially started to give chase before turning around and going back inside.

As the situation unfolded, police established a perimeter and a SWAT team was called in to assist. Negotiators attempted to get Pasek to surrender, but he refused at the time and escaped. The house and the area around it were later rendered safe.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Pasek turned himself in on Friday. He is charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, criminal threatening, obstructing the report of a crime, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.