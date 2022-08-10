Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
everett

Man Charged in Everett Killing Was Upset About Victim's Relationship With His Estranged Wife: DA

Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Everett, Massachusetts, last month.

Brian Green, 35, is accused in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.

On July 19 police were called to the home on Central Avenue around 4:22 a.m. and found Sutson, who is from Lynn, dead inside. He had an apparent gunshot wound.

The DA's office said investigators believe Green shot Sutson because he was having a relationship with Green's estranged wife, who lived in the apartment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Green was arrested Wednesday in Reading. He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

More Massachusetts news

lowell 1 hour ago

Lowell Police Seek Missing Teen

breaking and entering 2 hours ago

Peabody Police Officer Arrested, Accused of Breaking Into Lynn Home

Carver 2 hours ago

Beloved Edaville Family Theme Park to Reopen Later This Year Under New Owners

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

This article tagged under:

everettMassachusettshomicideMiddlesex District Attorney
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us