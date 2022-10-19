Man Charged in Killing of Concord, NH Couple

A man has been charged in the killing of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire, this April, authorities said Wednesday.

Logan Lever Clegg, 26, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. Clegg, who was also wanted as a fugitive in the state of Utah, was taken into custody in Vermont last week when investigators learned he had purchased a ticket to fly from New York City to Berlin, Germany, according to court documents filed in Vermont Superior Court.

New Hampshire officials have been investigating the murders of the Reids in Concord since April, and had announced in May that they were seeking a male "person of interest" in connection with the case. The couple was found shot to death in a wooded area in Concord on April 21, not far from the apartment complex where they lived.

Clegg is accused of shooting the couple multiple times. He is currently in Vermont where he was arrested on a fugitive from justice charge related to the New Hampshire case. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans, Vermont. New Hampshire authorities will then ask for his extradition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities investigating the murders of a husband and wife in Concord, New Hampshire, released a sketch of a person of interest.