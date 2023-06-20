Man charged in Malden shooting that left woman fighting for her life

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex in Malden, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office said Tuesday.

Mohamed Abdulaziz, 35, is accused of entering the lobby of an apartment complex on Overlook Ridge Drive around 2 a.m. Sunday and shooting a 33-year-old woman inside. She suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

Investigators believe Abdulaziz's intent may have been to rob a man who was also in the lobby at the time. That man, who investigators say also fired a gun, has not been found. Abdulaziz, who was injured during the incident, is set to be arraigned from the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

He is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of ammunition.

One woman who has lived in the complex for years said she asked management to add security after a patrol rifle and ammunition were stolen from a state police cruiser parked in a nearby garage in March.

“It was almost like glass shattering, no glass we could see downstairs. Things were just a little out of place in the lobby.”, said Gil Cobarrubias, who said he woke up to the sound of a crash and could hear people yelling near the lobby.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Malden Police at 781-397-7171, via their text to tip line at 847-411 or online at maldenpd.com.