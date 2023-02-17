Man Charged in Mattapan Shooting Death of 13-Year-Old to Appear in Court

The 34-year-old man being charged with murder in the shooting death of 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence in Mattapan is set to appear before a judge on Friday.

Csean Skerritt has been scheduled for an arraignment Friday morning on his murder charge, which is expected to happen during the morning session in Dorchester's division of Boston Municipal Court.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced at a press conference earlier this month that Skerritt was arrested on a separate charge of fentanyl distribution and that his office had also secured an arrest warrant charging Skerritt with first degree murder and gun related charges in connection with Tyler's death.

"Tyler Lawrence's family has shown extraordinary courage and strength during this time of loss," Hayden said during the news conference. "I met with his mother last week and attended his memorial service yesterday. I can personally attest to the enormous love and admiration for Tyler from everyone he knew and touched."

According to court documents, Skerritt agreed to sell 50 grams of fentanyl in exchange for $1,500 on Feb. 1, four days after Tyler's shooting. That charge alone calls for a sentence of at least 5 years and up to 40 years in prison.

Hayden didn't say what led investigators to charge Skerritt with Tyler's killing. He did say Skerritt was known to police and had a prior criminal record.

Remy Lawrence, the mother of the 13-year-old Norwood boy killed, has spoken publicly about the shooting, making an emotional plea for change.

"Everybody in this city should be outraged! And if you're not, what's wrong?" she said. "I just left a funeral home for my 13-year-old son!"

Tyler's family has said the teen was going on a walk after leaving his grandparents' house when he was fatally shot about a block away.

"He was walking," his mother said. "He was walking because he wanted to go for a walk."