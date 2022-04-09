Local

Man Charged in NH Hit-and-Run That Left Victim Fighting for His Life

Police said the 59-year-old man stopped to help another driver after a crash on the Everett Turnpike South in Merrimack when another vehicle went off the road onto the grass shoulder and hit him

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another driver on the side of the highway in New Hampshire fighting for his life, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police said the 59-year-old victim stopped to help another driver after a crash on the Everett Turnpike South in Merrimack Friday morning when another vehicle went off the road onto the grass shoulder and hit him. The driver then fled the scene, according to police.

The victim has not been publicly identified at this time. His injuries were life-threatening, police said.

On Saturday police announced the arrest of 30-year-old Jose Enrique Cruz Vasquez. Cruz Vasquez was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and conduct after an accident. He is scheduled for arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday.

There is no update on the victim's condition at this time.

