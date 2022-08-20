Man Charged in Roommate's Stabbing Death in Northampton Held Without Bail

An accused murderer pleaded not guilty Friday before a Superior Court judge in Hampshire County, Massachusetts.

Devin R. Bryden, 24, of Northampton, has been charged in the July stabbing death of his roommate, Jana M. Abromowitz. Police were called to an apartment on Hatfield Street in Northampton on July 10, where they found the 21-year-old woman dead of stab wounds, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a release at the time.

Bryden pleaded not guilty Friday to the charges of murder, armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, according to a news release from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that Bryden told police that "he had stabbed her in order to take her car because he was going to become homeless soon" during an investigation into the stabbing, according to the release.

Superior Court Judge Richard Carey ordered that Bryden be held without bail during Friday's arraignment. He will be back in court for a pretrial conference on Feb. 7, 2023.