Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Northwestern District Attorney's Office

Man Charged in Roommate's Stabbing Death in Northampton Held Without Bail

Devin R. Bryden, 24, of Northampton, has been charged in the July stabbing death of his roommate, Jana M. Abromowitz

By Matt Fortin

Police red and blue lights
Getty Images (File)

An accused murderer pleaded not guilty Friday before a Superior Court judge in Hampshire County, Massachusetts.

Devin R. Bryden, 24, of Northampton, has been charged in the July stabbing death of his roommate, Jana M. Abromowitz. Police were called to an apartment on Hatfield Street in Northampton on July 10, where they found the 21-year-old woman dead of stab wounds, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a release at the time.

Bryden pleaded not guilty Friday to the charges of murder, armed robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, according to a news release from the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that Bryden told police that "he had stabbed her in order to take her car because he was going to become homeless soon" during an investigation into the stabbing, according to the release.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Superior Court Judge Richard Carey ordered that Bryden be held without bail during Friday's arraignment. He will be back in court for a pretrial conference on Feb. 7, 2023.

More Hampshire County News

Amherst Aug 19

Person Killed in 3-Car Crash in Amherst

Aidan Kaminska Jun 3

UMass Amherst, College Lacrosse Community Mourns Student: ‘Amazing Young Man'

This article tagged under:

Northwestern District Attorney's OfficeNorthamptonHampshire Countymurder investigation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us