Man charged in sexual assault of Brockton middle school student held without bail

A man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while she was walking home from middle school in Brockton, Massachusetts, is being held without bail after a dangerousness hearing Friday.

Marckenson Beauge, 22, was arrested last week while working at a fast food restaurant in Easton, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said. He was arraigned Monday on charges of rape of a child with force, kidnapping of a child, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

At a hearing Friday at Brockton District Court, Beauge was found to be dangerous and ordered to be held without bail.

Police previously said they had responded to West Middle School around 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday for a report of an indecent assault and battery on a child and a student told officers that she was walking home on West Elm Street when a man allegedly approached her in the driveway of a home near Elmside Road nearly a mile down the street from the school.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Brockton School Police say they arrested 21-year-old Markenson Beuge, in Easton in connection to the assault. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Police hadn't said what happened in the sexual assault, but noted the girl was able to escape after a short struggle and get home.

The school district's interim superintendent had called the incident "deeply concerning" in a statement released by Brockton police announcing their investigation Wednesday. She also said school officials were working closely with police to help identify a suspect, encouraging students to remain vigilant and report anything concerning.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

Prosecutors say the victim in this case did not tell her mom about what happened the evening that it occurred, but she did tell a friend and then she reported the incident to a behavioral specialist at her school the next morning.

She told police that she had been sexually assaulted while walking home from school around 3:30 p.m. the day before. According to the victim, the suspect, later identified as Beauge, began walking with her, telling her that she was beautiful and that he loved her.

He allegedly wrapped his arms around her, forcefully pulled her into the driveway of a yellow house that was undergoing construction and brought her behind a stack of boxes, where the alleged sexual assault occurred. She was then able to get away, at which time Beauge did not follow but he allegedly yelled after her to come back tomorrow.

Prosecutors say the victim took officers on Wednesday to the yellow house where the alleged sexual assault occurred and described the clothes her alleged assailant was wearing. She also told police that he was missing his front teeth, had messy hair that was longer on top and shorter on the sides, and was riding a blue bicycle with white lettering and thick tires.

Beauge is due back in court Oct. 29 for a probable cause hearing.