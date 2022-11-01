Local

Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

By Thea DiGiammerino

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend.

Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The victim's condition was not released.

Bergerson faces charges of first-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and felonious use of firearms. He is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

