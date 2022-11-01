Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend.

Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

The victim's condition was not released.

Bergerson faces charges of first-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and felonious use of firearms. He is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The investigation is ongoing.