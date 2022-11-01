Man Charged in Shooting in Nashua, NH

A local man faces charges in a shooting in downtown Nashua, New Hampshire over the weekend.
Brennan Bergerson, 22, was arrested Monday. He is accused of shooting another man four times at a business in Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
The victim's condition was not released.
Bergerson faces charges of first-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence and felonious use of firearms. He is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.
The investigation is ongoing.
