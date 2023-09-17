Man charged in violent attack outside Seaport District bar

A Charlestown man was arraigned in a Boston court on Friday following an attack outside of a bar in the Seaport District back in May.

Police say 31-year-old Weston Dorn punched a man using brass knuckles seriously injuring the man after a misunderstanding.

According to police, the victim was at the Omni Hotel with a friend on May 17 and had bought a drink for a woman sitting at the bar. Police say Dorn allegedly confronted the man and his friend for buying the drink. the man apologized to Dorn for the misunderstanding and said they did not know the woman was there with Dorn. In attempt to de-escalate the situation, the victim also bought Dorn a drink, police said.

Police say the victim then went to Lucky's Lounge where Dorn allegedly became physical and was kicked out of the bar. According to police, a while later Dorn allegedly punched the victim while he was standing outside of the bar.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Surveillance video showed the moment of the attack. The impact knocked the victim's left shoe off and caused him to hit his head on the pole. The victim lost consciousness for a few seconds and when he opened his eyes, he observed Dorn running down the street and into a gray SUV, police said.

According to police, the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery due to the severity of his injuries.​

Dorn has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He was released on personal recognizance and ordered him to stay away from the victim and both the Omni Hotel and Lucky’s Lounge. Dorn will return to court on November 13.​