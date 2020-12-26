Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Worcester

Attacker at Large in Christmas Night Worcester Stabbing, Police Say

By Lara Salahi

Generic Worcester Police
NECN

A Worcester man is wanted for assault and battery after allegedly stabbing a man with a box cutter on Christmas night.

Worcester police were called to a report of a stabbing at a homeless community center on Queen Street shortly before 9:30 p.m on Friday, the department said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they found a 60-year-old man with multiple stab wounds from a box cutter. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Hospital Systems Proposing Merger File With State

BOSTON 2 hours ago

Resident Seriously Injured in Jamaica Plain House Fire

The suspect, 24-year-old Ramon Feliciano, allegedly stabbed the victim while he was laying on the floor. Police said Feliciano took off after the stabbing.

A warrant has been issued for Feliciano for an assault and battery charge.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us