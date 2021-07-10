Man Charged in Yarmouth Home Break-In

Police in Yarmouth, Massachusetts have arrested a man in connection to a home break-in and burglary.

Ryan Evans, 24, of Yarmouth was arrested at his home on Friday night after police executed a search warrant at his home.

Evans is accused of breaking into a home on Regional Avenue on Tuesday.

Evans is facing multiple charges including, Assault and Battery, Assault to Rape a Child and Destruction of Property. He is being held on $25,000 cash bail.