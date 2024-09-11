New Hampshire

Man charged with assaulting 5-year-old child in Manchester, NH

Domingo Pacheco, 27, of Manchester, is charged with second degree assault

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

A Manchester, New Hampshire, man has been charged with assaulting a 5-year-old child, according to police.

Manchester police said they arrested 27-year-old Domingo Pacheco on Monday and charged him with second degree assault.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

hey said they were notified by the state Department of Children, Youth and Families on Aug. 23 of a child who had an injury to his face. The anonymous person who reported the injury said they suspected child abuse.

As a result of their investigation, police learned that the child was in Pacheco's care at the time of the assault.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Pacheco has been placed on preventative detention. No further information about bail or court information was released.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire Sep 10

NH primary results: Ayotte and Craig to compete for governor

New Hampshire 21 hours ago

Judge lets 2 transgender girls play on NH girls sports teams during lawsuit

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us