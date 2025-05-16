Man charged with assaulting, kicking pregnant woman in Boston

Prosecutors say a Massachusetts man is facing numerous assault charges after he allegedly knocked a pregnant woman to the ground and kicked her several times in the stomach, resulting in her being told by doctors that she will not be able to carry her child to full term and it might suffer brain damage.

Dana Young, 33, of Randolph, is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery in violation of a restraining order and assault and battery on a pregnant victim, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said.

The 23-year-old victim told police that on April 29 at about 6:30 p.m., she was walking along Winthrop Street in Roxbury after getting off an MBTA bus when a man, later identified as Young, approached her from behind and slapped her across the head, knocking her to the ground. He then kicked her in the stomach several times and fled toward Blue Hill Avenue.

The victim was 17 weeks pregnant at the time of the attack,. She refused medical treatment immediately after the assault, prosecutors said, but the next day visited Tufts Medical Center out of concern for her unborn child. Doctors informed her that she would not be able to carry the child to full term, and that the child might suffer brain damage due to ingesting blood because of the kicks to her stomach.

Young was arraigned Thursday in Boston Municipal Court. A judge revoked Young's bail from an earlier case and ordered him held for at least 60 days. He also set $2,000 bail on the new charges and ordered Young not to have any contact with the victim if he is released. He is scheduled to be back in court on June 3.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the incident was not a random attack and additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.

“The allegations here are shocking in their brutality and violence," Hayden said. "We’ll provide this victim with all the help and support she needs as the case moves forward, but our first thoughts are with her health and the health of her unborn child."