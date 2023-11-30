Man charged with attacking group of teens with machete, axe in downtown Boston

A Boston man is facing weapons and drug related charges after he allegedly attacked a group of teens with a machete and an axe.

Boston police said they were conducting a drug investigation on Temple Place in downtown Boston around 5 p.m. Monday when they heard a loud disturbance about 20 feet away. The officers said a man brandishing a large machete was threatening to attack a group of teens while approaching them and challenging them to fight.

Police said they rushed to respond, and as they approached, the suspect reached into his right pocket and pulled out a small axe with his right hand, while continuing to hold the machete in his left. He then continued to approach and challenge the group of teens, who ran off in fear.

The officers confronted the suspect and were able to deescalate the situation and place the man in handcuffs. About 30 packets of synthetic marijuana, 16 suboxone strips and a small digital scale were found on him.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The suspect, identified by police as 51-year-old Israel Silva, of Roxbury, was arrested on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of drug possession and disorderly conduct.

He is expected to be arraigned at a later date in Boston Municipal Court. No further details were released.