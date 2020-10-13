Man Charged With Breaking Into Gov. Baker's Home in Swampscott

A man has been charged with breaking into and entering the home of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and is now forbidden from contacting the Baker family or going near the Swampscott residence, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Lane Forman was arraigned on the charge Wednesday, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said.

Forman's bail was set at $5,000 and he was, along with being ordered to keep away from the Baker family, given a GPS tracker in order to ensure he kept away from the governor's house and the street it's on.

CBS Boston first reported the news Tuesday, reporting that the break-in took place Wednesday afternoon.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesman didn't give NBC10 Boston information about the case, saying the agency doesn't provide details about its executive protection operations.

A representative for Baker's office didn't have any comment, referring questions to state police.

It wasn't immediately clear if Forman had an attorney who could speak to the charge. He is next due in court Nov. 4.

Baker's home has been the site of multiple protests throughout the coronavirus pandemic as Massachusetts residents have demonstrated against the social distancing measures he put in place to keep people safe from the deadly pathogen. But it's not immediately clear if Forman's alleged break-in had anything to do with those protests or the pandemic response.