Boston City Hall

Man Charged With Breaking Into, Ransacking Boston City Hall

By Marc Fortier

NBC10 Boston

A Tennessee man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly broke into Boston City Hall and ransacked numerous offices on Thursday.

Boston police said 22-year-old Anthony Collins is charged with destruction of personal property, trespassing, breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

No arraignment or bail information was available.

Police said they were called to Boston City Hall shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday and found that Collins had broken a door in order to gain entrance to the building. He had ransacked many of the offices on the second and floors, including many of the clerks offices and the customer service center.

Numerous computers and furniture were heavily damaged, police said. A cash register in one of the offices was also opened.

The mayor's office was not impacted.

Police were able to identify Collins using security camera footage, and ultimately found him hiding inside an unattended police van behind the building.

No further information was immediately available.

