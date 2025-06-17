Man charged with father's 2003 murder in Milford, NH

A man has been charged with the murder of his father in Milford, New Hampshire, in 2003.

Paul Herlihy was 50 when he was killed in his home between Aug. 23 and 27 of 2003. Authorities said he died from blunt force trauma.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced that Douglas Herlihy, now 39, had been arrested Tuesday in Saugus, Massachusetts, a day after a warrant was issued charging him with second-degree murder.

Douglas Herlihy would have been a teenager at the time of his father's death.

On a web page describing the unsolved homicide of Paul Herlihy, the Attorney General's Office notes that his decomposing body was found during a welfare check at the home.

"An autopsy determined that Paul's death was a homicide but the cause of death has been withheld for investigative reasons," the page still read as of Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities have not given any additional information about the case.

Douglas Herlihy is being held without bail after being charged as a fugitive from justice, Formella's office said. He is expected to be arraigned in Essex County Superior Court before being extradited to New Hampshire.