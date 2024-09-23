Man charged with intentionally hitting ATV with his car in southern Maine

A 50-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say he intentionally crashed his car into an ATV driven by a teen on Saturday in southern Maine.

The York County Sheriff's Department said their deputies responded to the intersection of Buff Brook Road and Lake Sherburne Road in Waterboro around 5 p.m. Saturday for a disturbance. Their investigation determined that Jason Campbell, of Waterboro, had intentionally crashed into a side-by-side ATV operated by a 17-year-old male. Campbell called the sheriff's department himself.

The driver and two passengers in the ATV suffered minor injuries in the crash but refused medical attention. The ATV sustained damage to its right front tire and axle, leaving it inoperable.

The sheriff's department said Campbell, who works on maintaining the grade on the road, got upset because the ATV was "ripping up the road." He was arrested and charged with aggravated reckless conduct, and the sheriff's department said they will be pursuing additional charges.

He was released on $500 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 12.