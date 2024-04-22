everett

Man charged with kidnapping and rape in Everett due in court

Jersson Canales was charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated rape and attempted rape in connection with Saturday's incident

By Staff Reports

A man who was arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape over the weekend in Everett, Massachusetts, is set to face a judge Monday.

Jersson Canales, 35, was arrested Saturday in connection with an incident that occurred earlier that day, Everett police said. The victim, they said, was safe and received medical treatment.

Canales was charged with kidnapping, rape, aggravated rape and attempted rape in connection with Saturday's incident.

He's being held pending his arraignment Monday in district court.

Further details weren't immediately released, including possible attorney information for Canales.

