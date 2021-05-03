Man Charged With Kidnapping, Indecent Assault on 4-Year-Old Girl

A Boston man is facing kidnapping and indecent assault charges after he allegedly picked up a 4-year-old girl, kissed her and proceeded to walk away with her.

Witnesses alerted the girl's family members, who chased the man down and stopped him.

Anthony Jackson, 31, of Jamaica Plain, is charged with kidnapping a child under 16 and indecent assault and battery on a child. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court at a later date.

Boston police said they received a call at 6:42 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a fight in the city's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. When they arrived, they spoke with witnesses who said they saw a man later identified as Jackson approach a 4-year-old girl who was outside playing. He allegedly took the child by the hand, picked her up and kissed her and then took several steps while holding her and proceeded to walk away.

A witness yelled to Jackson to put the child down and alerted the girl's family, who were able to chase him down and hold him until police arrived.

No further information was immediately available.