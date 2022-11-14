Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
quincy

Man Charged With Kidnapping, Raping Woman in Attack That Started at MBTA Station

Prosecutors said the victim was found with her hands and feet duct taped, screaming

By Abbey Niezgoda

Imagen de archivo

A man accused of kidnapping a 64-year-old woman from an MBTA stop in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raping her repeatedly faced a judge in Quincy District Court Monday.

Christian Lynch, 26, is accused of abducting the victim from the Wollaston T stop Saturday morning, raping her repeatedly in his car and in a home, and then dumping her at the parking lot of Lowe's in Brockton that night. Prosecutors said he duct taped and handcuffed the victim's hands and feet, and that she was still duct taped when she was found screaming in the parking lot.

Lynch was found in his car by Quincy police not long after the incident. Prosecutors said he admitted to all of it.

Authorities also allege that Lynch tried to kidnap another woman 20 minutes earlier, but she fought him off -- as seen on surveillance footage.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Lynch was held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing next week. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

More Quincy News

quincy Sep 12

Deadly Quincy Shooting Started as a Robbery, Prosecutors Say

quincy Sep 3

Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald’s in Quincy

This article tagged under:

quincyMBTA Transit PoliceWalloston Station
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us