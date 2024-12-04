Man charged with killing his roommate in Westbrook, Maine

Police announced Wednesday that they have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred two weeks ago in Westbrook, Maine.

The arrest stems from a medical emergency call received by Westbrook police on Nov. 21, at 11:35 p.m. Police and rescue crews responding to the address at 34 Lamb St. found 59-year-old Robert Seger unresponsive in a bedroom. They attempted life-saving measures and he was taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he later died of his injuries.

State police said Seger had suffered multiple blunt force injuries.

Seger's roommate, 47-year-old James Fowler -- the person who had called 911 -- told police they had had an argument, and he left and came back.

Westbrook police requested the assistance of state police to investigate Seger's death and process the scene at 34 Lamb St. The chief medical examiner's office conducted an autopsy and determined that the manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was blunt force trauma injuries.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Fowler, and he was arrested around 7:35 p.m. Tuesday at 34 Lamb St. and charged with depraved indifference murder and taken to the Cumberland County Jail. No details on bail or his initial court appearance were released.