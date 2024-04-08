Man charged with murder after striking, killing pedestrian in Brockton due in court

A man accused of hitting a 50-year-old pedestrian with his car and then beating him with a brick in Brockton, Massachusetts, over the weekend is expected to face a judge Monday.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. Saturday at 65 North Main St., Brockton police said.

When officers arrived, they found Stuart Smith unresponsive in front of a Toyota Rav 4, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

A preliminary investigation involving witness accounts and surveillance footage led detectives to determine that Vasco Semedo, 45, was behind the wheel of the Rav 4 when he ran into Smith and then backed up and drove into him again.

Semedo then allegedly got out of his SUV and used a brick to repeatedly hit Smith, who was laying on the ground.

The 45-year-old was arrested on scene and initially charged with attempted murder, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. After Smith died, the charge was upgraded to murder.

Police haven't said if Semedo and Smith were known to each other or provided any information on a possible motive.

Semodo is expected to be arraigned Monday morning.