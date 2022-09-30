Local

Man Charged With Murder in Deadly Falmouth Stabbing

Prosecutors allege Tishaun Miller fatally stabbed Douglas Rose on Sept. 22 in Falmouth, Massachusetts

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing last week on Cape Cod.

Tishaun Miller was arraigned Friday in Falmouth District Court, the clerk's office confirmed. Miller was charged with murder and assault with a dangerous weapon.

He was ordered held without bail and is due back in court on Nov. 4, the clerk's office said. Attorney information was not immediately available.

Prosecutors allege Miller stabbed Douglas Rose to death outside a Davisville Road home just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to the Cape & Islands District Attorney's Office, officers responding to a reported disturbance found Rose suffering from stab wounds. The 41-year-old was taken to Falmouth Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have not said what led to the fatal stabbing or how the two knew each other.

