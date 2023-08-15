Fitchburg

Man charged with murder in fatal July stabbing near Fitchburg church

Jesus Maisonet Davila died Aug. 6 after being stabbed July 1, and charges against his suspected killer have been upgraded

By Asher Klein

A court gavel
Getty Images

A man who was stabbed near a church in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, in July has died, authorities said Tuesday, announcing that his suspected killer has been charged with murder.

Jesus Maisonet Davila, 45, was stabbed near 199 Main Street — the address of the United Church of Christ's Rollstone Congregational — on the afternoon of July 1 and died Aug. 6 after a long hospitalization, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Jeremy A. Cruz, 36, was initially arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault to murder, then held without bail after a hearing July 10, prosecutors said. On Tuesday, the Leominster man appeared again in Fitchburg District Court to face a murder charge.

Cruz was again ordered held without bail and is due back in court Sept. 14, prosecutors said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if Cruz had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

This article tagged under:

Fitchburgmurderdeath investigation
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us