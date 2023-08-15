Man charged with murder in fatal July stabbing near Fitchburg church

A man who was stabbed near a church in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, in July has died, authorities said Tuesday, announcing that his suspected killer has been charged with murder.

Jesus Maisonet Davila, 45, was stabbed near 199 Main Street — the address of the United Church of Christ's Rollstone Congregational — on the afternoon of July 1 and died Aug. 6 after a long hospitalization, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

Jeremy A. Cruz, 36, was initially arrested on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed assault to murder, then held without bail after a hearing July 10, prosecutors said. On Tuesday, the Leominster man appeared again in Fitchburg District Court to face a murder charge.

Cruz was again ordered held without bail and is due back in court Sept. 14, prosecutors said.

It wasn't immediately clear if Cruz had an attorney who could speak to the charge.