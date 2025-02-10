Man charged with murder in Lynn entered country illegally, ICE officials say

A man charged with murder in the death of a Lynn man entered the United States illegally, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Monday.

Eric German-Pena, 25, was charged with murder in the death of Ilias Mavros, the Essex County District Attorney's office said Thursday. ICE officials said they have lodged an immigration detainer for German-Pena after discovering he entered the country illegally in September 2022. He is a citizen of the Dominican Republic.

“The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has charged him with murder, and with the cooperation of the Lynn District Court, we intend to take him into ICE custody after he has paid his debt to society. ICE Boston will continue our mission of arresting and removing egregious alien offenders from New England," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde said in a media release.

Investigators say Mavros, 48, was found dead at a home on Stanwood Street after a family member requested a well-being check. He had apparent signs of trauma, prosecutors said.

Local officials have not shared details on what that trauma was or how they believe he died, and more details were not offered at German-Pena's arraignment at Lynn District Court on Thursday. ICE officials said German-Pena was the owner of a sandwich shop and described the crime as an apparent home invasion robbery.

A not guilty plea was entered on German-Pena's behalf at his Thursday court appearance and he was ordered held without bail ahead of another hearing March 6.