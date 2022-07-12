Local

Man Charged With Murder in March Killing of Man Found Shot in Mass. Woods

Christopher Fuller of Worcester was arrested Monday on a murder charge in the death of Ernest Appiah, prosecutors said

By Asher Klein

Worcester News Tonight

A man has been charged with murder in the death of another man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton, Massachusetts, in March, officials said Tuesday.

Christopher Fuller, a 30-year-old from Worcester, faced a judge in East Brookfield District Court Tuesday in the shooting death of Ernest Appiah, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

The 29-year-old's body was found March 5 off Asnebumskit Road. He'd been shot in the torso, prosecutors said.

Fuller was arrested Monday at a home in Worcester, after an investigation from state police detectives, and held without bail after Tuesday's hearing. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the murder charge.

Appiah, also from Worcester, was killed by homicide, the state medical examiner's office ruled after his body was found by a resident about 25 feet into the woods from the road, prosecutors said.

