Man charged with murder of boy who died last year in Keene, NH

A man has been charged with murder in the death of a toddler last year in Keene, New Hampshire.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced the arrest of 22-year-old Annthoni Bliss Tuesday.

The arrest comes more than a year after the death of 23-month-old Luca Hudson.

Keene police responded on Jan. 14, 2024, to an apartment, where the young boy was reported to be in medical distress. He was found unconscious and not breathing, investigators said.

Luca was brought to a hospital, where he remained until his death on Jan. 17.

An autopsy determined the child died by homicide from blunt force trauma to the head, the attorney general's office said Tuesday. Authorities did not say when that autopsy was completed.

Bliss is accused of causing Luca's death "recklessly under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by subjecting Luca to abusive violence and not obtaining timely medical assistance for his injuries," Formella's office wrote in a press release.

Officials did not characterize Bliss' connection to Luca.

He was arrested Tuesday evening on a charge of second-degree murder. Authorities did not say where the arrest occurred, but noted that members of the U.S. Marshals Service were involved.

Bliss is set to be arraigned Wednesday at the 8th Circuit Court in Keene. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.