Man charged with murder of woman found in Connecticut cemetery

Police have arrested a man who is accused of killing a woman who was found in a cemetery in New Haven on Friday.
A person who was walking a dog found the body of 35-year-old Naysha Mendez, 35, near the crematorium in the Evergreen Cemetery on Ella Grasso Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Friday, according to police.
She lived in New Haven's Hill neighborhood, according to police.
New Haven police have arrested 55-year-old Edwin Arroyo-Roman, of New Haven.
New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Mendez had several knife wounds and police believe she was killed in the cemetery.
He said she knew Arroyo-Roman.
Police said Arroyo-Roman has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.
Jacobson said Arroyo-Roman was arrested on Tuesday night after confessing to homicide.
According to the arrest warrant, Arroyo-Roman said he drove with Mendez to the cemetery and told her she had to pay him $700 she owed him.
He told police Mendez made an advance and hugged him and that is when he stabbed her in the back, knocking her to the ground, according to the arrest warrant. He then stabbed her multiple times while she was on the ground, the warrant stated.
Arroyo-Roman was arraigned on Wednesday and held on $3 million bond.
Police plan to hold a news conference next week to provide additional information.