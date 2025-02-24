Man charged with rape of developmentally delayed woman at Norwell adult day care

A man is accused of raping a developmentally delayed 62-year-old woman at an adult day care in Norwell, Massachusetts.

Chidiebiere Fred Onyebiri, a 39-year-old Brockton man, was arraigned Wednesday in Hingham District Court on charges of rape, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over and indecent assault and battery on a person over 60 and disabled, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Monday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

He was found to be dangerous and held without bail, prosecutors said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The woman, a client of Road to Responsibility, Inc., reported on Jan. 8 that a staff member had sexually assaulted her while he was assisting her in the bathroom. She was brought to South Shore Hospital to be evaluated.

Norwell police filed a report the following day with the Massachusetts Disabled Persons Protection Commission, according to the district attorney's office. Staff members told investigators Onyebiri had been assigned to care for the victim, and he was arrested.

Onyebiri is due back in court March 18. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.