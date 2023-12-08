Man charged with robbing 2 hearing-impaired people at gun and knifepoint

A man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed two hearing-impaired individuals at gun and knifepoint outside a Burger King in South Boston last month, causing one of the victims to suffer a fear-induced stroke.

Christopher Jimenez-Nunez, 19, of Framingham, is charged with armed robbery (firearm), armed robbery (knife) and two counts of assault and battery, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office. He was arraigned Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court.

Jimenez-Nunez was already facing charges in connection with a separate armed robbery in October.

Prosecutors said Boston police responded to a report of an assault and battery call on Nov. 16. The victims, a woman and a man, told police through sign language interpreters that they were walking on West Broadway the day before when two unknown males walked out of Burger King and pointed a gun and knife at them.

The first victim said one suspect, later identified as Jimenez-Nunez, pointed a knife at her stomach and pulled her hair while removing two iPads from her backpack. The second suspect pointed a gun at the second victim, placed him in a chokehold and grabbed his fanny pack, which contained his cellphone, an Apple watch and $200 in cash. Both suspects then fled the scene.

The second victim said he was hit on the forehead, and suffered a stroke afterward due to fear. The victims were unable to call for help until they got home due to the thefts. Emergency medical services arrived and brought the victims to a local hospital for treatment.

The victims identified Jimenez-Nunez through a photo array. The other suspect, identified as Chance Morgan, has not been apprehended.

Prosecutors asked that he be held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday, but the judge released him on personal recognizance and ordered him to wear a GPS monitoring device and remain confined to his home except for work. He is due back in court early next year.