Man charged with second-degree murder, lying to police in death of Vermont man

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder and lying to police in connection with the death of a Vermont man earlier this year.

Vermont State Police said their investigation began Tuesday when a person arrived at the Rutland Barracks and said they had information about a possible homicide that had occurred in February at a home near the intersection of Route 100 and Corse Road in Whitingham. State police launched an investigation and developed evidence that indicated a homicide had taken place.

As a result of their investigation, state police arrested Justin Stacy, of Whitingham, on charges of second-degree murder and providing false information to a police officer. Details of his initial court appearance were not immediately released.

State police said the victim is a man in his 70s who was an aquantance of Stacy. His name is being withheld pending further investigation and the identification and notification of family members.

The investigation is active ongoing, and police were still out processing the scene on Wednesday. Members of the public should expect to see a significant police presence in the area.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation is being asked to call Detective Sgt. Frank LaBombard at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.