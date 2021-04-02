Man Charged with Setting Woman on Fire in Lowell Home

A man is scheduled to appear in court Friday after allegedly setting a woman on fire in a home in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out at a multi-family home on Varnum Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. A woman in the home was taken to the hospital.

Santos Lebron De Los Santo, 42, of Lowell was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. According to the Middlesex district attorney's office, he allegedly set the woman on fire.

Authorities say De Los Santo and the woman know each other. The woman's condition is unclear.