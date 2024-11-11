Man charged with shooting 50-year-old woman in the stomach

A man is under arrest after he allegedly shot a 50-year-old woman in the stomach on Sunday at her home in Northampton, Massachusetts.

Northampton police received a call at 8:30 a.m. Sunday from a woman saying she had been shot in the stomach and left her home on Pencasal Drive in the village of Florence, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said in a release. She told police a man remained inside the house with a gun.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield for treatment. The district attorney's office said she is expected to survive.

Northampton and state police responded to the home, where the 65-year-old suspect surrendered without incident and was placed under arrest.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

He is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a family member and is expected to be arraigned in Northampton District Court on Tuesday. His name has not been released.