Man Charged With Stabbing His Father to Death in Lynn Due in Court

A man charged with stabbing his father to death in Lynn, Massachusetts, is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Thomas Tully, no age given, is scheduled to be arraigned in Lynn District Court for the fatal stabbing death of his father, 63-year-old Michael Tully, the Essex District Attorney's Office said.

Police responded to the stabbing on Myrtle Street in Lynn just before 6 p.m. Monday.

The victim, Michael Tully, was taken to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One person was taken into custody after a man was killed Monday in a stabbing.

Thomas Tully was taken into custody. The exact charges against him have not been released.

Residents on Myrtle Street said they were startled by the news that one of their neighbors had been killed.

"Around here, you don't hear things like that," one neighbor said. "It's a very safe neighborhood."

"Very, very good family, very friendly. You know, they always wave goodbye," she added. "It breaks my heart."