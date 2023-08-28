Man charged with stabbing woman following argument in Manchester, NH

A 38-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a woman following an argument Sunday night in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Manchester police said they were called to an address on Orange Street around 8:20 p.m. Sunday for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was taken to an area hospital and police said she is expected to survive. Her name was not released by police.

After speaking with witnesses, police learned that several people had gotten into an argument outside the address. Surveillance video obtained by police showed a man approach the group and get involved in the altercation. At one point he backs up and appears to have a sharp object of some sort in his hand.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

As a result of their investigation, police said they identified Erick Shepard, 38, of Manchester, as the suspect and charged him with first degree assault and falsifying physical evidence. No details were released on bail or when he might appear in court.