Man charged with stealing cash, booze and cigarettes from liquor store at knifepoint

A Rhode Island man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly robbed cash, booze and cigarettes from a Massachusetts liquor store at knifepoint.

Seekonk police said they responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Winn's Liquors on Brook Street around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Police were told a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt threatened the clerk with a knife, assaulted the clerk and robbed the store of an unknown amount of cash, liquor and cigarettes.

The first officer to arrive at the scene saw the suspect fleeing the area on foot and gave chase. Police were able to locate him in the yard of a nearby home, where they held him at gunpoint, as he was still holding the knife in his hand.

The suspect eventually dropped the knife and was taken into custody without further incident. The items that had been stolen from the liquor store were recovered at the scene of the arrest.

Police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Gary Tallo, of Johnston, Rhode Island, He is being charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, threat to commit a crime, malicious destruction of property and resisting arrest. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Thursday morning.