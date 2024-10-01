Rhode Island

Man charged with strangling his mother to death in Rhode Island

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Bryan Wilson killed Hawazoe Robinson on Monday afternoon and then called 911 and confessed to the crime

By Marc Fortier

WJAR

A 27-year-old Rhode Island man has been charged with murder after his mother was found strangled to death in her home on Monday afternoon.

Bryan Wilson, of Narragansett, is charged with second-degree domestic murder and violation of a protective order, according to Narragansett police. He was arraigned Tuesday and is scheduled to return to court on Oct. 9. His case has also been referred to a grand jury for possible indictment.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Narragansett police said they responded to a home on Inkberry Trail just before 1:30 p.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious death. Once on scene, officers and detectives conducted a preliminary investigation. The victim was declared dead and Wilson, her son, was taken into custody.

The victim's name was not released by police, but WJAR identified her as Hawazoe Robinson.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Prosecutors said in court Tuesday that Wilson strangled Robinson to death and then called 911 and confessed. An argument with his mother reportedly led to the physical confrontation.

Police said no additional details are being released, and their investigation is ongoing. They said there is no threat to public safety.

More Rhode Island news

Massachusetts 15 hours ago

Providence man indicted for head-on crash in April that critically injured 68-year-old

Crime and Courts Sep 28

4 RI men charged in multi-state vehicle theft ring

This article tagged under:

Rhode Island
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us