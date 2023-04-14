Man Choked Blue Line Rider Who Wouldn't Give Up Seat, Police Say

A man was arrested late Thursday for choking a passenger on the MBTA Blue Line who wouldn't give up his seat on the train, police said.

The 64-year-old was arrested on a charge of strangulation at Aquarium Station about 11 p.m., according to MBTA Transit Police.

The man got on a train and demanded that the other rider give him his seat, police said. When the seated rider wouldn't get up, the other man attacked.

Police didn't share the accused attacker's name.

